EU provides €5,1 million grant support for Armenia's road safety
December 19, 2019 - 17:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and the European Investment Bank have signed a Nighbourhood Investment Platform Grant Agreement to support the implementation of the Armenia Road Safety Improvement Project. The agreement will allow the European Commission to finance the project by an investment grant of up to €4,25 million.
The scope of the project includes additional technical assistance grant from the European Commission in the amount of up to €650,000 and €200,000 budget allocation for the EU Communication activities, notably the Implementation of the Communication for Behavioural Impact (COMBI) Strategy in the context of the Road Safety Improvement project in Armenia.
The overall objective of the project is to improve the regional interconnectivity through the upgrade of the transport network in Armenia, and more particularly through introduction of road safety measures and foster capacity development for relevant authorities and stakeholders to reach international standards regarding road safety.
The project includes the following activities: road safety measures on M6 interstate road, road safety works and infrastructure improvements of 9 selected black spots on H-8 republican road and M-5 interstate road Yerevan - Armavir - Border crossing with Turkey, 15 selected blackspots on interstate roads: M-2 Yerevan - Ararat - Kapan – Meghri, M-4 Yerevan - Hrazdan - Sevan – Azatamut, M-12 Goris and M-17 Kapan - Shikahogh – Meghri, as well as additional identified blackspots.
Top stories
"This is the 3rd product of animal origin from Armenia for which EU grated access to its market," the EU said.
Masdar has entered into a formal agreement with Anif to develop 400 MW solar power projects in Armenia.
Armenia hopes to reach an economic growth rate of 7-9% over the period of 2020-22, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.
The meeting specifically focused on the possibility of investing and implementing new projects in the future.
Partner news
Latest news
Breast cancer survivors "face other health risks after treatment" Researchers found that breast cancer and other cancers are the most common cause of death for the first decade.
Armenia poverty rate down to 23.5% Poverty has been steadily decreasing in Armenia since 2010, the Statistical Committee of Armenia reveals.
Alzheimer's study shows promise in protecting brain from tau Tau, like amyloid protein, is another substance that builds up in Alzheimer's disease and damages brain cells.
Russia testing SU-30SM jets before delivering them to Armenia SU-30SM multi-target fighter jets that are set to be delivered to Armenia in the near future are ready.