Suitcase includes Yerevan among 20 hot travel destinations for 2020
December 20, 2019 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Suitcase travel magazine has included Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, in its list of 20 hot destinations for 2020.
"In Yerevan traditional pandoks (taverns) crowded with locals compete with European-style wine bars; Soviet-era buildings shoulder modern structures; and fashions range from hipster to babushka. Armenia’s capital is a city of contrasts and a hive of activity," the magazine says.
"Set your starting point as the Dancing Fountains in Republic Square – it’s the best introduction to the city."
In addition to Yerevan, the list also recommends visiting Gayana, Chile, England, Azores (Portugal), Portland (U.S.), South Tyrol (Italy), Dakar (Senegal), Arles (France), Canary Islands (Spain), Ise-Shima (Japan), Central Otago region (New Zealand), Salzburg (Austria), North Macedonia (Balkans), Pittsburgh (U.S.), Kei Island (Greece), Galway (Ireland), Bahia (Brazil), Rabat (Morocco) and Patagonia.
