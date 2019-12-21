Armenia PM attends informal summit of heads of CIS-member states
December 21, 2019 - 10:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As part of his working visit to St. Petersburg, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, December 20 attended the informal summit of the heads of CIS-member states.
Following a joint photo session, the leaders of the CIS-member states participated in a working dinner hosted by President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
During the summit, the leaders discussed issues of cooperation within the Commonwealth.
