Armenia Defense Ministry sums up 2019 as “successful in every way”
December 23, 2019 - 11:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Defense Ministry has prepared a video summing up the passing year, in which Minister Davit Tonoyan describes 2019 as “successful in every way.”
Tonoyan says in the video that the Armenian army has acquired new weapons and ammunition, while catering in the armed forces has been significantly improved.
In 2019, the army has been replenished with the latest military equipment, the Minister said, and “our armed forces will get stronger day by day, our force will be more deadly” than ever.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post on Saturday, December 12 that Russia has delivered Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile systems to Armenia. The Prime Minister, however, could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
