Azerbaijan reportedly interested in Russian Su-57 jets
December 23, 2019 - 18:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, Vedomosti reports citing sources familiar with the matter.
The issue of launching negotiations has reportedly been approved at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev in Sochi on October 3.
According to the sources, Armenia's acquisition of SU-30SM multi-target fighter jets could have triggered Azerbaijan's interest in the aircraft.
It was reported recently that Russia is currently testing the SU-30SM jets before delivering them to Armenia.
Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters in early November that Armenia is expecting the fighter jets in December 2019 or January-February 2020. Four aircraft are set to be delivered in the first stage, Tonoyan said.
