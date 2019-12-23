Azerbaijan reportedly interested in Russian Su-57 jets

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, Vedomosti reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

The issue of launching negotiations has reportedly been approved at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev in Sochi on October 3.

According to the sources, Armenia's acquisition of SU-30SM multi-target fighter jets could have triggered Azerbaijan's interest in the aircraft.

It was reported recently that Russia is currently testing the SU-30SM jets before delivering them to Armenia.

Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters in early November that Armenia is expecting the fighter jets in December 2019 or January-February 2020. Four aircraft are set to be delivered in the first stage, Tonoyan said.