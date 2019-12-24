Envoy says Armenia is Russia's "most important and reliable partner"
December 24, 2019 - 13:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin told a press conference on Tuesday, December 24 that the year 2019 has been marked with the intensive development of bilateral relations between Yerevan and Moscow.
Kopyrkin described Armenia as the most important and reliable partner of Russia.
He said a number of important visits have been made in 2019, such as the ones by Russian President and Prime Minister as well as a number of ministers to Armenia.
“It shows that we have issues to discuss, our relations are developing, we share a number of important common interests. There is political will from both sides to take the level of cooperation to a new level,” the ambassador said.
Kopyrkin also stressed that Russia gretly appreciates Armenia’s presidency in the EAEU.
CN Traveller names Armenia one of best holiday destinations for 2020 Condé Nast Traveler has described the country as "a hill-walker’s heaven in the booming Caucasus".