Armenia electricity tariff set to remain unchanged in 2020
December 25, 2019 - 13:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Energy prices in Armenia will remain unchanged in 2020, President of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Garegin Baghramyan told reporters on Wednesday, December 25.
The process of repayment of the principal amount of the loan aimed at increasing the service life of the Nuclear Power Plant will begin from January 2020,” Baghramyan said.
According to him, thanks to savings, as well as discussions with the electricity system operator, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and the government, they have managed to arrange the operation of the NPP for 2020 so as to avoid raising the tariff for energy.
Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said recently that prices for natural gas will remain unchanged by at least April 1.
Top stories
The poll shows that 55% of Armenians would vote for My Step if national elections were held next Sunday.
Pashinyan laid flowers at the memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of genocide throughout the world.
A member of the My Step party, Gayane Vardanyan took her infant child to work at the Yerevan City Council.
"Armenia is on its way to being one of next year’s most talked-about destinations," says the magazine.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey mulls establishing naval base in Cyprus Turkey may establish a naval base in Northern Cyprus, experts are surveying the area to determine the location of such a base.
Armenian lifter could be awarded Rio Olympic gold medal Armenian weightlifter, Silver Olympic medalist Simon Martirosyan could be awarded gold from the Rio Games in January 2020
IMF hails Armenia’s economic performance as strong The Armenian authorities continue to view the SBA as precautionary until the program expires in May 16, 2021.