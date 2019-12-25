Armenia electricity tariff set to remain unchanged in 2020

Armenia electricity tariff set to remain unchanged in 2020
December 25, 2019 - 13:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Energy prices in Armenia will remain unchanged in 2020, President of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Garegin Baghramyan told reporters on Wednesday, December 25.

The process of repayment of the principal amount of the loan aimed at increasing the service life of the Nuclear Power Plant will begin from January 2020,” Baghramyan said.

According to him, thanks to savings, as well as discussions with the electricity system operator, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and the government, they have managed to arrange the operation of the NPP for 2020 so as to avoid raising the tariff for energy.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said recently that prices for natural gas will remain unchanged by at least April 1.

