Pashinyan: Armenia is summing up the year in good spirits
December 26, 2019 - 12:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, December 26 that Armenia is summing up the year in good spirits.
Pashinyan described November 2019 as “record-breaking”, with the economic activity index growing by 10.1% in a month.
The Prime Minister said exports, trade turnover, services, industries and construction have also grown considerably.
Top stories
Armenia's GDP grew by a strong 7.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, the World Bank said.
"This is the 3rd product of animal origin from Armenia for which EU grated access to its market," the EU said.
Masdar has entered into a formal agreement with Anif to develop 400 MW solar power projects in Armenia.
Armenia hopes to reach an economic growth rate of 7-9% over the period of 2020-22, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Iraq President submits resignation to Parliament Iraqi President Barham Saleh offered to resign as weeks of deadly anti-government protests show no sign of abating.
Levon Aronian kicks off World Rapid Chess Championship with victory Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian launched FIDE World Rapid Championship underway in Moscow, Russia.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia sums up Youth Empowered 2019 The company summarized the results of its Youth Empowered 2019 program at an event at the CCHBCA premises.
Period of prudence in Armenia–Russia relations is over: lawmaker The period of prudence in relations between Armenia and Russia is over, Ruben Rubinyan has said.