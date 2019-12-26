Pashinyan: Armenia is summing up the year in good spirits

December 26, 2019 - 12:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, December 26 that Armenia is summing up the year in good spirits.

Pashinyan described November 2019 as “record-breaking”, with the economic activity index growing by 10.1% in a month.

The Prime Minister said exports, trade turnover, services, industries and construction have also grown considerably.

