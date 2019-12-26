Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia sums up Youth Empowered 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net - Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia summarized the results of its Youth Empowered 2019 program at an event at the company premises on December 25. Youth Empowered, a 3-year initiative, aims at reducing the unemployment among youth, through provision of free life and business skills training sessions. Launched in 2018, the program has already engaged over 4700 young adults from Yerevan and provinces, aiming to reach 8000 by the end of 2020.

“We are very proud today to summarize the results of our Youth Empowered program, noting that another annual target has been achieved, and over 2600 young people have benefitted from this initiative in 2019. Making life and business skills trainings available particularly to young residents of provinces has been a priority for us, and we are happy to reveal that over 68% of this year’s participants are from the regions. I would like to once again thank all the mentors and facilitators who helped us achieve this impressive results, dedicating their time and expertise to the program, and of course our partners that supported the organization and implementation of the training sessions”, said Elina Margaryan, Public Affairs and Communication Director of Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia. She particularly emphasized the important role professional mentors play in the success of Youth Empowered.

In 2018, more than 2100 young adults living in Yerevan and the regions participated in Youth Empowered program, acquiring skills of self-development and self-assessment, time management, project management, communication, negotiation and sales, business planning as well as financial literacy. This year, 21 life and business skills training sessions were held allowing over 2600 participants from Yerevan, Shirak, Tavush, Lori, Kotayk, Ararat, Armavir, Aragatsotn and Syunik to join the program. 151 mentors and facilitators have joined the program sharing their professional experience and assisting young people during the sessions.

Registration, coordination of training sessions, as well as all the organizational needs of Youth Empowered 2019 have been carried out by Management Mix, an international business consulting company based in Armenia, Lebanon, and Cyprus, and operating in 25 countries worldwide.

“Youth empowerment leads to a sustainable change for a nation. More than 2500 youth from all over Armenia were exposed to “Life Skills” and “Business Skills” trainings; around 40 instructors and 115 mentors on a voluntary basis were involved in training sessions organized in around 10 cities all over Armenia. This project led by Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia and its commitment to youth empowerment is a major move for developing Armenian youth, as well as the Armenian nation,” said Raffy Semerdjian, Founder of Management Mix.

Over 60 program mentors and facilitators joined Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia and Management Mix representatives to celebrate the end of Youth Empowered 2019 and sum up the results. They received certificates of appreciation and had the chance to visit the newly opened Coca-Cola Happiness Factory visitor center, getting a close insight into the company’s history, business and CSR strategy, as well as the bottling process.