Iraq President submits resignation to Parliament
December 26, 2019 - 18:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi President Barham Saleh offered to resign as weeks of deadly anti-government protests show no sign of abating, Bloomberg reports.
The president is being torn in opposite directions by politicians who want him to name a prime minister from their ranks and demonstrators who reject any establishment candidate.
Adel Abdul-Mahdi stepped down as prime minister last month as protests raged over government corruption, poor services and Iran’s sweeping political influence. Mahdi remains in office until a successor is found.
Protesters rejected one nominee, and Saleh rejected the candidacy of a second, Assad Al-Edani of the Al-Binaa political bloc. In a letter to the Iraqi parliament speaker on Thursday, he said the new prime minister must be someone who can unify rather than divide the nation.
“Out of an eagerness to spare blood and preserve civil peace, I apologize for not naming Edani prime minister,” the letter continued. “I am ready to submit my resignation to parliament.”
About 500 people have died and more than 20,000 have been wounded in clashes between security forces and protesters since Oct. 1, according to the independent Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights.
Top stories
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
Partner news
Latest news
Levon Aronian kicks off World Rapid Chess Championship with victory Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian launched FIDE World Rapid Championship underway in Moscow, Russia.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia sums up Youth Empowered 2019 The company summarized the results of its Youth Empowered 2019 program at an event at the CCHBCA premises.
Chief of General Staff: Armenia building up Nakhijevan frontline The Armenian side is better equipping and sending more weapons to military posts near Nakhijevan.
Armenia to host CSTO drills in October 2020 Armenia will host drills within the Collective Security Treaty Organization in October 2020, Andranik Kocharyan said.