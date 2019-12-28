Putin sends Christmas message to Armenia's Pashinyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to congratulate him on New Year and Christmas.

“We appreciate relations with Armenia, which are based on century-long traditions of friendship," Putin said.

"I expect more cooperation next year to develop Russian-Armenian allied relations, constructive partnership in different directions as well as Eurasian integration processes.

Putin had earlier congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian to express confidence that the further development of relations, cooperation in various fields and partnership within Eurasian integration processes are in the interests of both nations, consistent with ensuring security and stability in the region.