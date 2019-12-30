Armenia's Zvartnots hits 3 million passenger milestone in 2019
December 30, 2019 - 13:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of passengers served by Armenia's Zvartnots International Airport hit 3 million and beyond on Monday, December 30, the airport's management said.
All the passengers arriving from Moscow to Yerevan were given presents by Armenia International Airports CJSC to mark the milestone.
Traffic at Zvartnots stood at 2,690,727 passengers in 2018.
