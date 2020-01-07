Major study on genetics of anxiety points to new treatments

Major study on genetics of anxiety points to new treatments
January 7, 2020 - 10:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The future of anxiety treatments could go the way of oncology and cardiology, as scientists inch closer to treating the condition using precision medicine — drug treatments that are specifically tailored to one’s genetic and biochemical profile. Anxiety is notoriously hard to treat using standard therapies, but a precision medicine approach promises to actually work.

But to know what genes to target using precision medicine, you have to know where to look. In the largest genetics study of its kind to date, scientists reveal regions in the human genome that appear directly related to anxiety risk — five are found in the genomes of Americans of European descent, and one in black Americans.

The findings were published this week in the American Journal of Psychiatry, Inverse says.

The researchers used data from nearly 200,000 participants in the United States’ Million Veteran Program — one of the world’s largest genetic biobanks. Daniel Levey, a postdoctoral associate at Yale School of Medicine and co-lead author of the study, described the dataset as “one of the greatest resources in the world for conducting this kind of research.”

Levey tells Inverse that the study identifies the locations in the genome where genetic variation is common in most people. In turn, people who have variation in these locations have increased risk for anxiety symptoms.

But there’s a chance that people at a higher genetic risk for anxiety will not develop the disorder, Levey says.

“Genetics are an important piece of the puzzle for understanding human health, but they are not fate,” Levey says. “The variants we identified are responsible for an increase in overall risk, but that genetic risk interacts with other environmental and lifestyle factors.”

Related links:
Inverse. Largest-ever study on genetics of anxiety points to new treatments
 Top stories
Azerbaijan reportedly interested in Russian Su-57 jetsAzerbaijan reportedly interested in Russian Su-57 jets
Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets from Russia, sources have said.
Erdogan threatens to recognize genocide of Native AmericansErdogan threatens to recognize genocide of Native Americans
The Senate unanimously voted on December 12 to pass a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Joe Biden applauds Senate's Armenian Genocide resolutionJoe Biden applauds Senate's Armenian Genocide resolution
Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
BBC: Azerbaijan tortured soldiers when looking for Armenian spiesBBC: Azerbaijan tortured soldiers when looking for Armenian spies
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Brain can mix natural and artificial vision "to help treat blindness"
Montenegro moves to strip church of property
Just one dose of the HPV vaccine "may protect against infection"
Congress wants to force Trump’s hand on human rights in China
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Mkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfort Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Kim Kardashian congratulates Armenians on Christmas The Armenian Church celebrated Christmas on January 6, which marks not only the birth of Christ, but also his baptism.
Iran says "not interested" in having a nuclear weapon "At the same time, there is no place for nuclear weapons in Iran's defensive doctrine," said Majid Takht-Ravanchi.
Tehran bids farewell to Qassem Soleimani Iran has pledged revenge in response to the killing, which has triggered a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East.