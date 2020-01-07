Kim Kardashian congratulates Armenians on Christmas
January 7, 2020 - 12:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West congratulated Armenians on Christmas on Monday, January 6.
"Happy Armenian Christmas!" the beauty mogul who has Armenian roots tweeted.
The Armenian Church celebrated Christmas on January 6, which marks not only the birth of Christ, but also his baptism.
Photo. Randy Holmes/Getty Images
