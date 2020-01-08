Armenia clarifying if own citizens were on board crashed jet in Iran

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said Wednesday, January 8 that the Armenian side is working to clarify whether there were Armenian nationals or citizens among the casualties of a UIA plane that crashed in Tehran, Iran.

A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport, Ali Khashani, said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev. The aircraft, Khashani said, went down on Wednesday, January 8 morning and caught fire after crashing. According to the official, the crash was likely due to technical problems.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has expressed condolences over the crash of a passenger plane operated by the Ukrainian International Airlines, which crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

“Deep condolences to the families and friends of victims,” Mnatsakanyan tweeted.