Armenia clarifying if own citizens were on board crashed jet in Iran
January 8, 2020 - 11:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said Wednesday, January 8 that the Armenian side is working to clarify whether there were Armenian nationals or citizens among the casualties of a UIA plane that crashed in Tehran, Iran.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport, Ali Khashani, said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev. The aircraft, Khashani said, went down on Wednesday, January 8 morning and caught fire after crashing. According to the official, the crash was likely due to technical problems.
Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has expressed condolences over the crash of a passenger plane operated by the Ukrainian International Airlines, which crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.
“Deep condolences to the families and friends of victims,” Mnatsakanyan tweeted.
Top stories
Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides "official recognition and remembrance" of the Genocide, by consent.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for the sides to work for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
Bishop Sahak Mashalian was elected the 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on December 11.
Armenia voted against the resolution urging the withdrawal of Russian forces from Crimea “without delay.”
Partner news
Latest news
Iran launches ballistic missile attacks on two U.S. bases in Iraq Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in the early hours of January 8.
Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran, leaves 176 on board dead A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Mkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfort Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Iran considering 13 "revenge scenarios" after U.S. strike Iran has been considering 13 “revenge scenarios” in retaliation for a U.S. strike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq.