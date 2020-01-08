No Armenians among Iran plane crash casualties

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, January 8 that no Armenian nationals or citizens were among the casualties of a UIA plane that crashed in Tehran, Iran.

A senior public relations official at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, Ali Khashani, said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev. The aircraft, Khashani said, went down on Wednesday morning and caught fire after crashing. According to the official, the crash was likely due to technical problems. All 176 people on board were killed.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has expressed condolences over the crash of a passenger plane operated by the Ukrainian International Airlines, which crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

“Deep condolences to the families and friends of victims,” Mnatsakanyan tweeted.