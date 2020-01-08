U.S. company shows off plant-based pork

PanARMENIAN.Net - Impossible Foods, an American company that develops plant-based substitutes for meat products, is taking vegetarian cuisine to the next level with its new product: a plant-based pork that’s made to look and taste like meat, Geek.com reports.

The company, which made headlines last year with its meat-free burger, recently introduced its pork at CES 2020.

Impossible Foods’ pork, which can be used to cook various dishes, including dumplings, stir-fry, and stuffed peppers, has the aesthetic of the real thing. It’s received mixed reactions from vegetarians and meat-eaters, who were divided on texture and taste.

Impossible Foods did not list a retail update on its plant-based pork yet, but it will be interesting to see what consumers think once it hits the market.