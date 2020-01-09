Armenia considers opening 17th century underground city to public

Armenia considers opening 17th century underground city to public
January 9, 2020 - 16:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Experts are investigating the possibility of opening a 17th century underground city in downtown Yerevan to public, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 8.

During the reconstruction of the Republic Square in the Armenian capital in 2003, remains of an older layer of the city were discovered, which archaeologists said goes back to the 17th century.

In particular, well-preserved fragments of cellars, which were destroyed at the beginning of the last century, were discovered under the layer of asphalt.

However, it was decided to cover the old buildings by a thick layer of sand to conserve them for future generations.

Harutyunyan teased the project could be realized pretty soon, but failed to divulge more details.

 Top stories
Armenia's Urvakan Festival unveils 2020 datesArmenia's Urvakan Festival unveils 2020 dates
The Festival announced the curators of its 2020 programme, Brandon Rosenbluth and California's Club Chai.
Fine art from Gerard Cafesjian's collection to be auctioned offFine art from Gerard Cafesjian's collection to be auctioned off
Andrew Jones Auctions will kick off the year with a special sale dedicated to fine art from the collection of Cafesjian.
Serj Tankian wants to share unreleased System of a Down musicSerj Tankian wants to share unreleased System of a Down music
Once the year 2020 begins, the calendar will mark 15 years without new music from System of a Down.
Steven Zaillian nominated for Golden Globe awardSteven Zaillian nominated for Golden Globe award
Screenwriter of Armenian descent Steven Zaillian has been nominated for a Golden Globe award for "The Irishman".
Partner news
 Articles
Cultural diplomacy as a driver of Armenia’s economy

ICAE2018 proves a success

 Most popular in the section
Daron Malakian confirms delay of System Of A Down album
Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome forth baby
Serj Tankian and Tom Morello pay tribute to Chris Cornell
Daron Malakian says SOAD felt most proud when performing in Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Motorola Razr set to be launched in 2020 In November 2019, at the Lenovo Innovation and Technology Conference, the company released its first foldable smartphone.
European Parliament won’t observe Azerbaijan elections None of its members or bodies have been mandated to observe or comment on the electoral process in Azerbaijan.
Karen Khachanov reaches ATP Cup quarter-finals Khachanov beat Guido Pella 6-2, 7-6(4), saving five of six break points and controlling play against the left-hander.
Google updates travel site to offer the best time to make a trip The website will now show you, for example, the cheapest and most expensive times of year at your destination.