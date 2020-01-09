Armenia considers opening 17th century underground city to public
January 9, 2020 - 16:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Experts are investigating the possibility of opening a 17th century underground city in downtown Yerevan to public, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 8.
During the reconstruction of the Republic Square in the Armenian capital in 2003, remains of an older layer of the city were discovered, which archaeologists said goes back to the 17th century.
In particular, well-preserved fragments of cellars, which were destroyed at the beginning of the last century, were discovered under the layer of asphalt.
However, it was decided to cover the old buildings by a thick layer of sand to conserve them for future generations.
Harutyunyan teased the project could be realized pretty soon, but failed to divulge more details.
