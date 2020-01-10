Armenia: Beeline wants to sell shares to Ucom
January 10, 2020 - 15:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Veon Armenia (trademark Beeline) has applied to the Public Services Regulatory Commission to get permission to sell its shares to Ucom mobile operator, PSRC spokeswoman Liana Azizyan told PanARMENIAN.Net
VEON Armenia CJSC (formerly ArmenTel) is an Armenian broadband and telecommunications company. It is part of VEON (formerly VimpelCom Ltd.), one of the world’s largest integrated telecommunications services operators, headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Under the law on electronic communications, Azizyan said, the public services watchdog should approve or reject the deal.
The application is now under discussion though Azizyan failed to provide certain time frames for the publication of the Commission’s conclusion.
