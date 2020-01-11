The Travel: Armenia’s Zorats Karer an ancient authentic site worth a visit
January 11, 2020 - 12:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Travel, an up and coming site telling about the hottest once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations, has unveiled a fresh article about the world’s 20 ancient sites older than Stonehenge, which you need to visit.
Zorats Karer, a prehistoric archaeological site in Armenia is among the source’s suggestions.
“Rustic sites like this one are the expectation when talking about ancient monuments,” the feature says.
“Stones dulled by old age are pretty common, but the jagged edges of Zorats Karer make it look much more authentic.
“Armenia’s gorgeous summer scenery makes attractions like these easy additions to the itinerary.”
Sites in Portugal, Cyprus, Colombia, Australia, Argentina and other countries have also made it to the list.
Top stories
The paper unveiled an article about the hottest destinations for 2020 picked by travel experts, naming Armenia among them.
Armenia is 49th country to join the SPAR network, with the first supermarket opening in downtown Yerevan.
Condé Nast Traveler has described the country as "a hill-walker’s heaven in the booming Caucasus".
Sargsyan is charged with illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, as well as illegal drug circulation.
Partner news
Latest news
Airbus deliveries hit record as Boeing suffers crisis Bigger versions of Airbus’s largest A321neo narrow-body also drove net orders 2.8% higher to 768 aircraft.
What Harry and Meghan’s “financial independence” really means Under the current structure and financing arrangements, they are prohibited from earning any income in any form.
Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani sniper Artsrun Hovhannisyan said all responsibility for future developments rests with the Azerbaijani side.
125 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.