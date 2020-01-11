The Travel: Armenia’s Zorats Karer an ancient authentic site worth a visit

The Travel: Armenia’s Zorats Karer an ancient authentic site worth a visit
January 11, 2020 - 12:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Travel, an up and coming site telling about the hottest once-in-a-lifetime vacation destinations, has unveiled a fresh article about the world’s 20 ancient sites older than Stonehenge, which you need to visit.

Zorats Karer, a prehistoric archaeological site in Armenia is among the source’s suggestions.

“Rustic sites like this one are the expectation when talking about ancient monuments,” the feature says.

“Stones dulled by old age are pretty common, but the jagged edges of Zorats Karer make it look much more authentic.

“Armenia’s gorgeous summer scenery makes attractions like these easy additions to the itinerary.”

Sites in Portugal, Cyprus, Colombia, Australia, Argentina and other countries have also made it to the list.

