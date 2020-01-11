Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani sniper

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian soldier has been wounded by an Azerbaijani sniper from across the border, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

Private Artur Arzumanyan got the injury on Saturday, January 11 afternoon.

Hovhannisyan said all responsibility for future developments rests with the Azerbaijani side.

The Azerbaijani military attempted engineering work along the border near the Armenian province of Tavush on January 7. The Armenian side, however, stopped the process with warning shots.