Croatia ratifies Armenia–EU agreement
January 13, 2020 - 14:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Croatia has notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the European Union about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU agreement.

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said Croatia has become the 18th country of the 28-member bloc to ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Naghdalyan noted in a Facebook post that Sweden, Slovenia, Belgium and France have also concluded the ratification process but have yet to notify the General Secretariat.

The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for Armenia and the EU to work together for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.

The deal will broaden and deepen the EU’s relationship with Armenia and provide for closer cooperation in economic, trade and political areas in addition to enhanced sectoral policies.

Kim Kardashian congratulates Armenians on Christmas
The Armenian Church celebrated Christmas on January 6, which marks not only the birth of Christ, but also his baptism.
Artsakh: 2019 saw the lowest ceasefire violation rate since 2010
The Defense Ministry described the situation on the line of contact with Azerbaijan as “relatively stable” in 2019.
U.S. Senate recognizes Armenian Genocide
Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides "official recognition and remembrance" of the Genocide, by consent.
Dutch House of Representatives ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for the sides to work for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

Pope offers support to Syrian Armenians after priest’s murder
Bloomberg: Erdogan should recognize the Armenian Genocide
Armenian journalists will reportedly visit Azerbaijan
What comes next after U.S. House recognition of Armenian Genocide
