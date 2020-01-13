Croatia ratifies Armenia–EU agreement
January 13, 2020 - 14:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Croatia has notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the European Union about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU agreement.
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said Croatia has become the 18th country of the 28-member bloc to ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
Naghdalyan noted in a Facebook post that Sweden, Slovenia, Belgium and France have also concluded the ratification process but have yet to notify the General Secretariat.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for Armenia and the EU to work together for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
The deal will broaden and deepen the EU’s relationship with Armenia and provide for closer cooperation in economic, trade and political areas in addition to enhanced sectoral policies.
