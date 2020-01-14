Steven Zaillian nabs Oscar nomination for "The Irishman"

Steven Zaillian nabs Oscar nomination for
January 14, 2020 - 11:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - American screenwriter of Armenian descent Steven Zaillian has been nominated for an Academy Award for "The Irishman".

The Oscar-winning screenwriter was also up for a Golden Globe award but lost to Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.”

Zaillian’s "The Irishman" screenplay is also nominated for a BAFTA award.

Martin Scorcese’s mafia classic is nominated in eight other categories as well—Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Al Pacino, Joe Pesci), Best Director, Cinematography, Film Editing, Production Design, Costume Design and Visual Effects.

Zaillian first caught the industry’s attention in 1990 when he earned an Oscar nomination for the Penny Marshall-directed “Awakenings”. He won the Academy Award three years later for Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List”. Oscar nominations followed for Martin Scorsese’s “Gangs Of New York” and Bennett Miller’s “Moneyball”, both based on non-fiction narratives.

Related issues:
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees revealed
Steven Zaillian nominated for Golden Globe award
 Top stories
Cher sets personal record with $108 mln tour gross in 2019Cher sets personal record with $108 mln tour gross in 2019
Cher's final dates of 2019 raised the diva's calendar-year gross to $108.2 million, making it the biggest year of her touring career.
Armenia considers opening 17th century underground city to publicArmenia considers opening 17th century underground city to public
Well-preserved fragments of the 17th-century cellars, which were destroyed at the beginning of the last century, were found.
Armenia's Urvakan Festival unveils 2020 datesArmenia's Urvakan Festival unveils 2020 dates
The Festival announced the curators of its 2020 programme, Brandon Rosenbluth and California's Club Chai.
Fine art from Gerard Cafesjian's collection to be auctioned offFine art from Gerard Cafesjian's collection to be auctioned off
Andrew Jones Auctions will kick off the year with a special sale dedicated to fine art from the collection of Cafesjian.
Partner news
 Articles
Cultural diplomacy as a driver of Armenia’s economy

ICAE2018 proves a success

 Most popular in the section
Daron Malakian confirms delay of System Of A Down album
Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome forth baby
Serj Tankian and Tom Morello pay tribute to Chris Cornell
Daron Malakian says SOAD felt most proud when performing in Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Foreign Policy: Turkey must stop meddling in Armenian Church affairs The article is about the Turkey's political preferences when it comes to selecting the leaders of minority groups.
Erdogan threatens to resume Syria operation “We will launch the military operation again if the ceasefire is not adhered to,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened.
Minister: Armenia’s GDP grew by at least 7.5% in 2019 Tigran Khachatryan said the industry, services, trade, construction, exports have all grown in the 11 months of 2019.
UCLA's The Promise Armenian Institute welcomes first director Karagozian is the director of the joint UCLA-Air Force Research Laboratory Collaborative Center for Aerospace Sciences.