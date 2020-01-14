Steven Zaillian nabs Oscar nomination for "The Irishman"
January 14, 2020 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - American screenwriter of Armenian descent Steven Zaillian has been nominated for an Academy Award for "The Irishman".
The Oscar-winning screenwriter was also up for a Golden Globe award but lost to Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.”
Zaillian’s "The Irishman" screenplay is also nominated for a BAFTA award.
Martin Scorcese’s mafia classic is nominated in eight other categories as well—Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Al Pacino, Joe Pesci), Best Director, Cinematography, Film Editing, Production Design, Costume Design and Visual Effects.
Zaillian first caught the industry’s attention in 1990 when he earned an Oscar nomination for the Penny Marshall-directed “Awakenings”. He won the Academy Award three years later for Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List”. Oscar nominations followed for Martin Scorsese’s “Gangs Of New York” and Bennett Miller’s “Moneyball”, both based on non-fiction narratives.
