Minister: Armenia’s GDP grew by at least 7.5% in 2019
January 14, 2020 - 17:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s GDP expanded by at least 7.5% in 2019, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan said on Tuesday, January 14.
The Minister believes that 2020 has started well, based on the positive results from the previous year.
Khachatryan said the industry, services, trade, construction, exports have all grown in the 11 months of 2019.
The indicators of Gross Domestic Product haven’t been summarized, yet the Minister expects at least 7.5% growth in the country’s economy.
Armenia’s GDP growth stood at 5.8% in 2018.
The January 2020 edition of the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects (GEP) report is out now to predict a 5.1% GDP growth for Armenia in 2020, and 5.2% in 2021 and 2022.
The Azerbaijani and Georgian economies, meanwhile, are forecasted to expand by 2.3% and 4.3%, respectively.
Top stories
Armenia's GDP grew by a strong 7.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, the World Bank said.
"This is the 3rd product of animal origin from Armenia for which EU grated access to its market," the EU said.
Masdar has entered into a formal agreement with Anif to develop 400 MW solar power projects in Armenia.
Armenia hopes to reach an economic growth rate of 7-9% over the period of 2020-22, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.
