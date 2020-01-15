Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh ceasefire set for January 16
January 15, 2020 - 14:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Thursday, January 16.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova).
From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Personal Assistant Simon Tiller (Great Britain) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).
The authorities of Artsakh have said they are ready to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
