Congress urged to condemn Azeri aggression against Armenians

PanARMENIAN.Net - Members of the U.S. Senate and House are being encouraged to condemn ongoing Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) as the world commemorates the 30th anniversary of fatal government-incited anti-Armenian attacks in Baku, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“After the bloody Baku, Sumgait, Maragha, and Kirovabad pogroms and then Azerbaijan’s failed all-out war against Artsakh – and amid Baku’s ongoing incitement of anti-Armenian hatred, escalating cross-border attacks, and open desecration of Armenian holy sites – there can be no discussion of returning to the past,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “ There is no going back, only forward, for the free, secure and prosperous Artsakh Republic.”

The ANCA has launched an online Congressional outreach campaign on its March to Justice advocacy platform.

This year marks 30th anniversary of the Baku pogroms, one of the more violent anti-Armenian massacres orchestrated by Azerbaijan during the early years of Artsakh’s ultimately successful democratic movement for independence. Over the course of seven days, Azerbaijani mobs killed dozens and forced hundreds of thousands among the centuries-old Armenian population in Azerbaijan to find safe haven in Armenia and countries around the world. Other similarly violent pogroms took place in Sumgait, Kirovabad, and Maragha.

The Sumgait and Baku Pogroms marked the start of three decades of relentless anti-Armenian incitement by the Azerbaijani government, including during Baku’s failed war against Artsakh.