Armenian party to name Lebanon's Tourism and Culture Minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Revolutionary Federation in Lebanon is expected to name the Minister of Tourism and Culture (or Tourism and Information) in the country's new cabinet, Naharnet reports.

In former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's cabinet, two of the Ministers had Armenian roots. Avedis Guidanian, an ARF member and the current Minister of Tourism, and Richard Kouyoumdjian from the Lebanese Forces party, who was named the Minister of Social Affairs.

The months-long political vacuum in Lebanon is nearing its end as the last obstacles impeding the formation of the new government now seem to be resolved.

Lebanon has been without a government after Hariri resigned as Prime Minister on October 29, 2019.

In a televised speech, President Michel Aoun had acknowledged the delay in agreeing a new cabinet line-up but appealed for more time to find suitable candidates.