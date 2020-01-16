Armenia, China abolishing visas from January 19
January 16, 2020 - 14:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and China are abolishing visas starting from January 19, a month after Armenian President Armen Sarkissian ratified the visa waiver agreement with China on December 17.
Holders of ordinary Armenian passports will be able to enter, transit and stay in the territory of China for a maximum of 90 days within a period of 180 days.
The agreement to sign the deal was reached during Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to China in May 2019.
The deal is expected to boost trade, business and tourism exchanges between the two countries.
Prior to the decision holders of Armenian passport enjoy visa-free access to Hong Kong for 30 days and to Macau for 90 days. Both are Special Administrative Regions of China.
