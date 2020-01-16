Armenia, China abolishing visas from January 19

Armenia, China abolishing visas from January 19
January 16, 2020 - 14:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and China are abolishing visas starting from January 19, a month after Armenian President Armen Sarkissian ratified the visa waiver agreement with China on December 17.

Holders of ordinary Armenian passports will be able to enter, transit and stay in the territory of China for a maximum of 90 days within a period of 180 days.

The agreement to sign the deal was reached during Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to China in May 2019.

The deal is expected to boost trade, business and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

Prior to the decision holders of Armenian passport enjoy visa-free access to Hong Kong for 30 days and to Macau for 90 days. Both are Special Administrative Regions of China.

 Top stories
Armenia makes it to Financial Times's 2020 hottest destinations listArmenia makes it to Financial Times's 2020 hottest destinations list
The paper unveiled an article about the hottest destinations for 2020 picked by travel experts, naming Armenia among them.
SPAR International opens first store in ArmeniaSPAR International opens first store in Armenia
Armenia is 49th country to join the SPAR network, with the first supermarket opening in downtown Yerevan.
CN Traveller names Armenia one of best holiday destinations for 2020CN Traveller names Armenia one of best holiday destinations for 2020
Condé Nast Traveler has described the country as "a hill-walker’s heaven in the booming Caucasus".
Armenia ex-President's nephew detainedArmenia ex-President's nephew detained
Sargsyan is charged with illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, as well as illegal drug circulation.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Zvartnots hits 3 million passenger milestone in 2019
Forbes: Yerevan is a jewel for travel, food and wine
Wizz Air could start flying to Armenia soon
Armenians feel as safe as the Swiss, new Gallup poll says
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
New dinosaur species shows what earth was like 120 mln years ago The one-of-a-kind specimen offers a window into what the earth was like 120 million years ago.
Egypt inaugurates largest military base in Middle East The 150,000-acre Berniceis located on the Red Sea coast along Egypt’s southern borders.
India to welcome first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory The first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory will open in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, in early February.
Russian parliament approves new PM Mikhail Mishustin The State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, voted in favor of tax authority chief Mikhail Mishustin.