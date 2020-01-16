Azerbaijan fails to take OSCE Mission to frontline positions

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Thursday, January 16.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to their frontline positions.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Personal Assistant Simon Tiller (Great Britain) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.