FM: Premature to talk about meeting of Armenian, Azeri leaders
January 16, 2020 - 16:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Thursday, January 16 that it is still premature to talk about a possible meeting of leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Aysor.am reports.
“We have never avoided negotiations, quite the contrary, we are very actively engaged in the peace process,” Armenia’s top diplomat told reporters.
Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia has never attempted to protract the process.
“A considerable number of meetings have been held, we continue working on the level of foreign ministers,” Mnatsakanyan said.
The last meeting between the ministers of the two countries took place in Bratislava on December 4. Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov, agreed to meet in the beginning of 2020.
Top stories
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Partner news
Latest news
New dinosaur species shows what earth was like 120 mln years ago The one-of-a-kind specimen offers a window into what the earth was like 120 million years ago.
Egypt inaugurates largest military base in Middle East The 150,000-acre Berniceis located on the Red Sea coast along Egypt’s southern borders.
Armenian serviceman wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border shooting Private Artur Mezhlumyan got the shrapnel wound on Wednesday, January 15 evening, the Defense Ministry said.
India to welcome first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory The first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory will open in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, in early February.