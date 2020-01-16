Russian parliament approves new PM Mikhail Mishustin
January 16, 2020 - 17:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian lawmakers approved Russian President Vladimir Putin's nomination for a new prime minister on Thursday, January 16, following a series of bombshell announcements including constitutional changes and the resignation of the government, Deutsche Welle reports.
The State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, voted in favor of tax authority chief Mikhail Mishustin. He received 383 votes out of the 424 cast — which included 41 abstentions.
In an address to parliament ahead of the vote, Mishustin said that Russians must "feel real changes for the better" and that he was committed to keeping inflation at around 4%.
He added that all members of his government will "bear personal responsibility" for achieving Putin's economic development program, Russian news agency Interfax reported.
On Wednesday, Putin said was "satisfied" with the previous government's performance, although they failed to fulfill certain tasks.
Mishustin's nomination to replace Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister came as a surprise. Mishustin has been leading Russia's federal tax authority since 2010 and is not considered a high-profile politician in Russia.
It was not immediately clear whether Mishustin will be a temporary figure or if he was selected as a possible successor to Putin. The new prime minister said that an announcement will be made in the next few days about the composition of his Cabinet.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian serviceman wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border shooting Private Artur Mezhlumyan got the shrapnel wound on Wednesday, January 15 evening, the Defense Ministry said.
India to welcome first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory The first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory will open in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, in early February.
Wikipedia is back online in Turkey after three-year ban The ban was lifted and access to resumed hours after Turkey's Official Gazette reported details of a ruling.
FM: Premature to talk about meeting of Armenian, Azeri leaders Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia has never attempted to protract the process.