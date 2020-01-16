Armenian serviceman wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border shooting
January 16, 2020 - 18:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian soldier has been wounded by an Azerbaijani sniper from across the border, the Defense Ministry revealed on Thursday, January 16.
Private Artur Mezhlumyan got the shrapnel wound on Wednesday, January 15 evening.
The serviceman was immediately transferred to Yerevan, the capital, where he was hospitalized.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
Another Armenian soldier, Private Artur Arzumanyan was wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border shooting on January 11.
Also, the Azerbaijani military attempted engineering work along the border near the Armenian province of Tavush on January 7. The Armenian side, however, stopped the process with warning shots.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
Top stories
The paper unveiled an article about the hottest destinations for 2020 picked by travel experts, naming Armenia among them.
Armenia is 49th country to join the SPAR network, with the first supermarket opening in downtown Yerevan.
Condé Nast Traveler has described the country as "a hill-walker’s heaven in the booming Caucasus".
Sargsyan is charged with illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, as well as illegal drug circulation.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
New dinosaur species shows what earth was like 120 mln years ago The one-of-a-kind specimen offers a window into what the earth was like 120 million years ago.
Egypt inaugurates largest military base in Middle East The 150,000-acre Berniceis located on the Red Sea coast along Egypt’s southern borders.
India to welcome first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory The first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory will open in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, in early February.
Russian parliament approves new PM Mikhail Mishustin The State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, voted in favor of tax authority chief Mikhail Mishustin.