Egypt inaugurates largest military base in Middle East
January 16, 2020 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday, January 15 inaugurated Bernice military base, the largest in the region of the red sea, official media has reported, according to the Middle East Monitor.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by several Arab and foreign officials and ministers, including the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces, Mohammed bin Zayed Sultan Al-Nahyan.
The 150,000-acre Bernice – one of Egypt’s newest military bases – is located on the Red Sea coast along Egypt’s southern borders and includes a naval base, an airbase, an army hospital, some combat and administrative units, and fields of shooting and training for all weapons.
The base was reported to have aimed at “protecting and securing the southern Egyptian coasts, protecting economic investments and natural resources in the area, confronting security challenges within the Red Sea, and securing global navigation traffic through the Red Sea to the country’s Suez Canal and related economic areas.”
In 2017, Sisi inaugurated Egypt’s first Mohamed Naguib military base in the country’s eastern coastal province of Matrouh, which was said to be the largest in the Middle East.
During the ceremony, Sisi witnessed the conclusion of the nationwide military exercise codenamed ‘Kader 2020.” The training was said to have tested the strength and capacity of the Egyptian armed forces to secure the nation’s interests and wealth everywhere.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian serviceman wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border shooting Private Artur Mezhlumyan got the shrapnel wound on Wednesday, January 15 evening, the Defense Ministry said.
India to welcome first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory The first Armenian Armath engineering laboratory will open in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, in early February.
Wikipedia is back online in Turkey after three-year ban The ban was lifted and access to resumed hours after Turkey's Official Gazette reported details of a ruling.
FM: Premature to talk about meeting of Armenian, Azeri leaders Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia has never attempted to protract the process.