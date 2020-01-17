VivaCell-MTS reports fourfold growth in 4G/LTE traffic on New Year's

PanARMENIAN.Net - The volume of Internet traffic in VivaCell-MTS mobile network on December 31, New Year’s Eve before midnight, and on January 1, 2020, has shown more than a double increase, as compared to the same period a year ago.

While using the Internet, VivaCell-MTS subscribers preferred to use the 4G/LTE network, which resulted in a fourfold increase in LTE traffic. In particular, the share of LTE traffic in Yerevan was tremendous, which made 72% of the total Internet traffic.

VivaCell-MTS' network handled calls of about 69 mln minutes on December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020. This number showed increase by about 3% compared to the same period a year ago. VivaCell-MTS network served about 8.3 mln short messages during the mentioned days showing about 11% increase compared to the same period a year ago.

Year-by-year subscribers prefer to send holiday greetings to each other through messengers, and on December 31, 2019 (before midnight), and on January 1, 2020, the number of VivaCell-MTS subscribers communicating with each other via messengers exceeded 500,000.

During 2019, VivaCell-MTS has undertaken large-scale improvements to upgrade its 4G/LTE network. By the end of 2019, VivaCell-MTS has built more than 1070 base stations with 4G/4G + technology. As a result, 4G/4G + coverage became available to 78.3% of the population.