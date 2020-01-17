VivaCell-MTS reports fourfold growth in 4G/LTE traffic on New Year's
January 17, 2020 - 13:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The volume of Internet traffic in VivaCell-MTS mobile network on December 31, New Year’s Eve before midnight, and on January 1, 2020, has shown more than a double increase, as compared to the same period a year ago.
While using the Internet, VivaCell-MTS subscribers preferred to use the 4G/LTE network, which resulted in a fourfold increase in LTE traffic. In particular, the share of LTE traffic in Yerevan was tremendous, which made 72% of the total Internet traffic.
VivaCell-MTS' network handled calls of about 69 mln minutes on December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020. This number showed increase by about 3% compared to the same period a year ago. VivaCell-MTS network served about 8.3 mln short messages during the mentioned days showing about 11% increase compared to the same period a year ago.
Year-by-year subscribers prefer to send holiday greetings to each other through messengers, and on December 31, 2019 (before midnight), and on January 1, 2020, the number of VivaCell-MTS subscribers communicating with each other via messengers exceeded 500,000.
During 2019, VivaCell-MTS has undertaken large-scale improvements to upgrade its 4G/LTE network. By the end of 2019, VivaCell-MTS has built more than 1070 base stations with 4G/4G + technology. As a result, 4G/4G + coverage became available to 78.3% of the population.
Top stories
A security researcher said he has matched 17 million phone numbers to user accounts by exploiting a flaw in the app.
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
T “sleep box” is a wooden box that sits on the bedside table and emits a soft light between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Partner news
Latest news
Australia to set lose billions due to bushfires across the country The number of travelers booking visits to Australia has fallen 10-20 percent since the fires began in September.
Lavrov sees “certain progress” in Karabakh settlement Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sees “certain progress” in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
No Aegean “gray zones” exist, Greece tells Turkey “Greece has chosen the path of international legality,” the ministry said, urging Turkey to do the same.
Khamenei: Iran can fight beyond borders Khamenei said European states could not be trusted after they launched a nuclear agreement dispute mechanism.