VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center share joy of new homes in rural Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Evaluating results is an important part of ensuring the continuity of any project. VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, partnering to solve the housing problem in different regions of Armenia, have been guided by this principle for many years. Approaches have not changed. The heads of the organizations strive to visit all the villages where construction has been implemented in 2019 and housewarming celebrated. The desire not to ignore anybody is important in getting a full picture of the report and presenting it to the public. It also helps to increase the efficiency of the work.

The visits of 2020 started in the village of Mayakovski, Kotayk province. The heads and teams of the partner organizations have been hosted to Muradyans for the second time. The first team meeting was in the summer of 2019 with the volunteers from the two organizations joining in the construction works. This time, the partners visited to share the feelings of the family who, for first time in their lives, celebrated New Year in their own home.

The Muradyans, who moved from one house to another for over 10 years and rented houses, finally have their own home and are happy for that. The new home means also a new quality of life. Their everyday life has changed, and the daily problems have become more bearable. The Muradyans are expecting a new baby this coming spring.

“It was a long-awaited house. I am so happy that our family finally has a house with decent conditions. I wish everyone feels this happiness. This was the fulfillment of a big dream,” said Petros, the young father of the family.

In 2019, owing to the housing project financed by VivaCell-MTS and implemented by Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, the housing problem of 46 families in 10 regions of Armenia were solved. As a result of the years of partnership, 208 families have been supported, 13 of which in Kotayk region.

“The loaded schedule does not let us visit every family, but we strive to reach everyone. The long years have proven that every step is crucial where there is a long distance to go. Personal contacts with homeowners and their feedback on the work we do, help us get a clear and objective picture and plan our further steps more efficiently. This is a good way to assess and report on the work that we do in both quantitative and qualitative terms. No one is guaranteed against problems, which may be solved in the course of time, but when one feels he or she is not alone, those problems get solved with more confidence. Revived faith is the most important thing,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

“For many years, together with VivaCell-MTS, we have been supporting families in need by providing them with decent housing conditions. With our help, as well as the family’s diligence, this young family now has its own home. Petros’ son will not have to go through the same hardships as his father did. He will have a carefree childhood,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.