Baku: Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet by late January

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov will meet by the end of January, Mammadyarov told reporters on Friday, January 17, according to Azertac.

Mammadyarov said he has discussed the issue with Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

The Armenian side, however, neither confirmed nor denied the meeting. The Foreign Ministry said they notify about each meeting only after all the details are agreed upon with the OSCE Minsk Group, Aysor.am reports.

Mammadyarov also revealed that co-chairs of the Minsk Group will be visiting the region in the first quarter of the year.

“The exact date of the visit will be determined later,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said, adding that the Karabakh conflict settlement is high on the agenda.

The Ministers' last meeting took place in Bratislava on December 4 when Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov agreed to meet in the beginning of 2020.

Mnatsakanyan said on Thursday that it is still premature to talk about a possible meeting of leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.