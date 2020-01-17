Body of former Armenia National Security Chief discovered in Yerevan
January 17, 2020 - 15:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The body of the former director of the National Security Service of Armenia, Georgi Kutoyan, was discovered in an apartment in Yerevan.
Kutoyan's body had a shotgun wound, according to the Investigative Committee.
Investigators are working at the scene.
Kutoyan was 38 years old. He was appointed in the position in February 2016 and was relieved of his duties in May 2018, shortly after the "velvet revolution" in the country.
Top stories
The Armenian government has embarked on an ambitious reform agenda, including tackling corruption, HRW said.
The paper unveiled an article about the hottest destinations for 2020 picked by travel experts, naming Armenia among them.
Armenia is 49th country to join the SPAR network, with the first supermarket opening in downtown Yerevan.
Condé Nast Traveler has described the country as "a hill-walker’s heaven in the booming Caucasus".
Partner news
Latest news
Australia to set lose billions due to bushfires across the country The number of travelers booking visits to Australia has fallen 10-20 percent since the fires began in September.
Viva-MTS unveils new corporate logo to match the company identity Viva-MTS, an Armenian telecommunications operator, has started a process to restyle its corporate logo.
Lavrov sees “certain progress” in Karabakh settlement Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sees “certain progress” in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
No Aegean “gray zones” exist, Greece tells Turkey “Greece has chosen the path of international legality,” the ministry said, urging Turkey to do the same.