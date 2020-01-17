Lavrov sees “certain progress” in Karabakh settlement
January 17, 2020 - 18:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sees “certain progress” in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Lavrov gave a press conference on the Russian diplomacy in 2019, and some questions including the one about Karabakh were answered in an emailed statement afterwards.
“There are advances in the implementation of the "small steps", which the Foreign Ministers agreed upon at a meeting in Moscow in April 2019 following the agreements reached between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in Vienna in March 2019. The situation on the border and the line of contact remains relatively calm. A hotline is working between Yerevan and Baku,” the statement said on Friday, January 17.
“We believe that all this testifies to the intention of the sides to take concrete steps aimed at preparing the populations for peace."
However, so far no progress has been made on the issues of settlement, "the foreign ministry added, expressing hope for a resumption of substantive conversation between the countries.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Mammadyarov told reporters on Friday, January 17 he will be meeting his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan by the end of January.
The Armenian side, however, neither confirmed nor denied the meeting. The Foreign Ministry said they notify about each meeting only after all the details have been agreed with the OSCE Minsk Group.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
Top stories
The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
Anna Naghdalyan said Croatia has become the 18th country of the 28-member bloc to ratify the agreement.
The Armenian Church celebrated Christmas on January 6, which marks not only the birth of Christ, but also his baptism.
Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides "official recognition and remembrance" of the Genocide, by consent.
Partner news
Latest news
Australia to set lose billions due to bushfires across the country The number of travelers booking visits to Australia has fallen 10-20 percent since the fires began in September.
Viva-MTS unveils new corporate logo to match the company identity Viva-MTS, an Armenian telecommunications operator, has started a process to restyle its corporate logo.
No Aegean “gray zones” exist, Greece tells Turkey “Greece has chosen the path of international legality,” the ministry said, urging Turkey to do the same.
Khamenei: Iran can fight beyond borders Khamenei said European states could not be trusted after they launched a nuclear agreement dispute mechanism.