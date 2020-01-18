80 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

80 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
January 18, 2020 - 15:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 80 ceasefire violations - more than 650 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from January 12 to 18, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers continue chiefly refrained from retaliating.

An Armenian soldier was wounded by an Azerbaijani sniper from across the border on January 16. The serviceman was immediately transferred to Yerevan, the capital, where he was hospitalized.

