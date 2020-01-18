Armenia's Tumo opening creative technologies center in Berlin

Armenia's Tumo opening creative technologies center in Berlin
January 18, 2020 - 15:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tumo Center for Creative Technologies—a free Armenian educational center for teenagers aged 12-18 and specializing in technology and design—is opening a chapter in Berlin, Germany.

The Center said in a Facebook post on Friday, January 18 that the official contract signing ceremony for TUMO Berlin will be held in Yerevan, the Armenian capital, on January 21.

There are Tumo centers in Yerevan, Dilijan, Gyumri and Stepanakert (Artsakh), two more will open in Koghb and Masis. Outside Armenia, Tumo Paris and Tumo Beirut will soon be joined with a chapter in the Albanian capital of Tirana.

 Top stories
Twitter bug matched phone numbers to accounts in Armenia, Iran, FranceTwitter bug matched phone numbers to accounts in Armenia, Iran, France
A security researcher said he has matched 17 million phone numbers to user accounts by exploiting a flaw in the app.
World Congress on Information Technology gets going in ArmeniaWorld Congress on Information Technology gets going in Armenia
The World Congress in Information Technology started work in Armenia on October 6, set to run through October 9.
GIPHY founder Alex Chung arriving in Armenia for WCITGIPHY founder Alex Chung arriving in Armenia for WCIT
The 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) organizing committee announced today that Alex Chung
Armenian engineers building Zuckerberg's Armenian engineers building Zuckerberg's "sleep box"
T “sleep box” is a wooden box that sits on the bedside table and emits a soft light between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Partner news
 Articles
How "impressive Diaspora" could help augment Armenia’s IT scene

ICANN SVP

 Most popular in the section
Teamable, an Armenian startup, raises $5 mln and acquires Simppler
Sophia the Robot shares photo with Armenian PM
Startup created by Armenian Americans is now a 1.7 bn business
Taiwan ICT industry leaders will arrive in Armenia in 2019
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian "have a net worth of $189 mln" When he was just 22, Ohanian cofounded the social-media platform Reddit with his friend Steve Huffman
EU considerably cuts pre-accession aid to Turkey by 75% Turkey will now only receive €168 mln of which €150 mln will be spent on strengthening democracy and rule of law.
Slain Armenian editor's office opens as memorial in Istanbul The Hrant Dink Foundation -- founded after his murder -- turned the building into the 23.5 Hrant Dink Site of Memory.
80 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week Some 80 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line from January 12 to 18.