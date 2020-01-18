Viva-MTS unveils Viber Stickers service for subscribers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bright-colored stickers make communication more interesting, chatty and colorful, so now Viva-MTS is unveiling another interesting solution for its subscribers who are getting the opportunity to use Viber's best paid stickers for a fixed AMD 200 monthly fee (VAT included) until January 31, 2020.

In order to use the service, Viva-MTS subscribers need an active Internet service and active “Viber” account installed from PlayStore or AppStore.

They should either go through the link and follow the instructions; or click on an advertising link in Viber and follow the instructions.

The advantages of the service are the opportunity to use paid stickers for a fixed monthly fee without additional charges, the regularly updated stickers pack and their use without commercials.

In order to deactivate the subscription, you should go through a similar link, then go to My Account, and press “Unsubscribe”; or send an SMS with the word “Stop” to the short number 1020.

The service is available in roaming. When in roaming the fee for the service is charged in accordance with the tariff set for the Internet and SMS to number 1020 in the given country. When using Viber (in local and international networks) the fee for the consumed Internet is charged according to the tariffs set for the subscriber’s current tariff plan.