Armenians can now visit China visa-free

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and China have officially abolished visas from January 19, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said in a Facebook post.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian ratified the visa waiver agreement with China a little more than a month ago.

Holders of ordinary Armenian passports will be able to enter, transit and stay in the territory of China for a maximum of 90 days within a period of 180 days.

The agreement to sign the deal was reached during Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to China in May 2019.

The deal is expected to boost trade, business and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

Prior to the decision holders of Armenian passport enjoy visa-free access to Hong Kong for 30 days and to Macau for 90 days. Both are Special Administrative Regions of China.