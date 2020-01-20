Mexican lawmaker weighs in on Armenian Genocide recognition
January 20, 2020 - 18:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mexican lawmaker Adolfo Torres Ramirez said on Monday, January 20 that "work is underway" in Mexico to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Ramirez was meeting Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.
He promised to make effort to help clear the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), stressing that peace is the only solution.
Mirzoyan expressed hope that the Mexican parliament will join a number of other legislative bodies in recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
The President of the National Assembly also stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced approach to the Karabakh conflict.
