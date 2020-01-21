French-Armenian eco-activist running for mayor of Strasbourg

French-Armenian eco-activist running for mayor of Strasbourg
January 21, 2020 - 16:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - French environmentalist and politician of Armenian descent Jeanne Barseghian is running for mayor of Strasbourg.

Barseghian was elected as candidate from the Strasbourg Environmentalist and Citizen in October 2019.

Barseghիan was born in Paris, but moved to Strasbourg in 2002, where she still lives, Rusarminfo reports.

She studied Franco-German law, becoming an environmental lawyer afterwards. As an eco-activist, Barseghian has been part of a number of environmental projects, one of them being the Living Rhine project, which aims to revitalize the Rhine ecosystem.

Barseghian also cooperates with Armenia, implementing projects in the field of ecotourism, environmental protection and waste management.

The chances of the French-Armenian candidate to become the mayor of Strasbourg are rated as one of the highest.

 Top stories
Lavrov sees “certain progress” in Karabakh settlementLavrov sees “certain progress” in Karabakh settlement
Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sees “certain progress” in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh ceasefire set for January 16Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh ceasefire set for January 16
The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
Croatia ratifies Armenia–EU agreementCroatia ratifies Armenia–EU agreement
Anna Naghdalyan said Croatia has become the 18th country of the 28-member bloc to ratify the agreement.
Kim Kardashian congratulates Armenians on ChristmasKim Kardashian congratulates Armenians on Christmas
The Armenian Church celebrated Christmas on January 6, which marks not only the birth of Christ, but also his baptism.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Pope offers support to Syrian Armenians after priest’s murder
Bloomberg: Erdogan should recognize the Armenian Genocide
Armenian journalists will reportedly visit Azerbaijan
Artsakh: 2019 saw the lowest ceasefire violation rate since 2010
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Archive for January 21, 2020
Other news in this section
 Latest news
No Passport Required eat with, learn from LA's Armenian community In the episode, Marcus gets to know the people preserving and growing Armenian food culture in LA.
Armenian cosmic ray station the focus of New York Times article “The buildings and the instruments at Aragats remain, like ghost ships in the cosmic rain,” the article says.
WHO: Quitting smoking a month before surgery benefits patients Every tobacco-free week after 4 weeks improves health outcomes by 19%, due to improved blood flow.
Russia delivered 120 missiles for S-400s to Turkey: media Russia has also delivered auxiliary equipment, spare parts and tools, an unnamed source was quoted as saying.