French-Armenian eco-activist running for mayor of Strasbourg
January 21, 2020 - 16:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French environmentalist and politician of Armenian descent Jeanne Barseghian is running for mayor of Strasbourg.
Barseghian was elected as candidate from the Strasbourg Environmentalist and Citizen in October 2019.
Barseghիan was born in Paris, but moved to Strasbourg in 2002, where she still lives, Rusarminfo reports.
She studied Franco-German law, becoming an environmental lawyer afterwards. As an eco-activist, Barseghian has been part of a number of environmental projects, one of them being the Living Rhine project, which aims to revitalize the Rhine ecosystem.
Barseghian also cooperates with Armenia, implementing projects in the field of ecotourism, environmental protection and waste management.
The chances of the French-Armenian candidate to become the mayor of Strasbourg are rated as one of the highest.
