Armenia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries mull cooperation
January 22, 2020 - 12:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met the Chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Shunichi Miyanaga, on Tuesday, January 21. The two had earlier met in Tokyo.
Sarkissian is holding meetings with representatives of the world’s leading companies and business community on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
They discussed ways of cooperation, opportunities of application in Armenia of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ advanced technologies and expertise.
The sides weighed in on the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) Presidential initiative, which is aimed at the development of modern technologies based on artificial intelligence, management of large volumes of data and mathematical modeling, and agreed that they could become partners in this area.
They also exchanged views on issues concerning nuclear fuel and management of nuclear waste.
