Armenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in Lebanon

Armenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in Lebanon
January 22, 2020 - 11:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian public figure Varti Ohanian has been appointed the Lebanese Minister of Youth and Sports.

Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Zvartnots special education center, and was nominated by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

Lebanon got a 20-minister government led by former minister Hassan Diab on Tuesday, January 21 after 33 days of negotiations.

The Cabinet’s line-up was announced following a meeting between Diab, President Michel Aoun and Speaker Nabih Berri at the Baabda Palace, Naharnet reports.

In former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's cabinet, two of the Ministers had Armenian roots. Avedis Guidanian, an ARF member and the current Minister of Tourism, and Richard Kouyoumdjian from the Lebanese Forces party, who was named the Minister of Social Affairs.

Lebanon has been without a government after Hariri resigned as Prime Minister on October 29, 2019.

 Top stories
French-Armenian eco-activist running for mayor of StrasbourgFrench-Armenian eco-activist running for mayor of Strasbourg
French environmentalist and politician of Armenian descent Jeanne Barseghian is running for mayor of Strasbourg.
Slain Armenian editor's office opens as memorial in IstanbulSlain Armenian editor's office opens as memorial in Istanbul
The Hrant Dink Foundation -- founded after his murder -- turned the building into the 23.5 Hrant Dink Site of Memory.
Lavrov sees “certain progress” in Karabakh settlementLavrov sees “certain progress” in Karabakh settlement
Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sees “certain progress” in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh ceasefire set for January 16Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh ceasefire set for January 16
The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Pope offers support to Syrian Armenians after priest’s murder
Bloomberg: Erdogan should recognize the Armenian Genocide
Armenian journalists will reportedly visit Azerbaijan
Artsakh: 2019 saw the lowest ceasefire violation rate since 2010
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Vodafone exits Facebook's Libra currency The Libra Association has seen an exodus of backers including Paypal and Mastercard amid regulatory scrutiny.
Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan nominated for Lifter of the Year title Martirosyan set a new world record and snatched gold in the 109kg category of the World Weightlifting Championships.
Armenian President meets Apple CEO in Davos Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Boeing pushes back MAX return to midyear Boeing pushed back its forecast for when regulators will clear the return of the 737 MAX to commercial service.