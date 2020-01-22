Armenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in Lebanon

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian public figure Varti Ohanian has been appointed the Lebanese Minister of Youth and Sports.

Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Zvartnots special education center, and was nominated by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

Lebanon got a 20-minister government led by former minister Hassan Diab on Tuesday, January 21 after 33 days of negotiations.

The Cabinet’s line-up was announced following a meeting between Diab, President Michel Aoun and Speaker Nabih Berri at the Baabda Palace, Naharnet reports.

In former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's cabinet, two of the Ministers had Armenian roots. Avedis Guidanian, an ARF member and the current Minister of Tourism, and Richard Kouyoumdjian from the Lebanese Forces party, who was named the Minister of Social Affairs.

Lebanon has been without a government after Hariri resigned as Prime Minister on October 29, 2019.