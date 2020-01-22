Armenia a favorite destination for expert-led tours: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Travel portal TourStat has unveiled a list of the most popular CIS destinations for tours with a travel expert, and Armenia is among the Russians’ top choices.

An expert-led tour is just what the name suggests: a tour, usually in a small group of five to 15 people, accompanied by an experienced guide with a particular field of expertise.

Yerevan, Sevan and Jermuk in Armenia, Almaty, Almaty region and Burabay, and Aktau in Kazakhstan, Minsk, Minsk region and Vitebsk in Belarus, Baku, Sheki and Gabala in Azerbaijan, Bukhara and Samarkand in Uzbekistan are among the most popular destinations.

According to the report, such tours are becoming one of the most popular types of tourism, and those offered by travel bloggers are especially in demand.

There is a particularly big demand for expert-led gastronomic tours, sightseeing tours, trekking tours and expeditions, jeep tours, as well as photo tours. Tourists are ready to spend from $1000-1500 dollars for two for a week-long tour, the survey says.