Burkina Faso mourns death of 36 civilians killed in attack
January 22, 2020 - 13:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Burkina Faso will begin two days of national mourning Wednesday, January 22 after militants killed 36 civilians in what the government described as an attack carried out by a "terrorist group," Deutsche Welle reports.
Armed militants forced their way into a market the village of Alamou in Sanmatenga province on Tuesday and attacked people there before burning the construction to the ground, according to a government statement.
The bloodshed is part of a surge in violence in the West African country that has killed hundreds and forced nearly a million people from their homes.
Islamist groups with links to al Qaeda and the so-called "Islamic State" have carried out a number of attacks against civilian and military targets in Burkina Faso in recent months, including an onslaught on a Canadian mining convoy in November that killed at least 37 people.
"These repeated attacks on innocent civilians call for real cooperation between defense and security forces," the government said.
President Roch Marc Kabore responded to the onslaught by calling for two days of national mourning. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the market attack.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Vodafone exits Facebook's Libra currency The Libra Association has seen an exodus of backers including Paypal and Mastercard amid regulatory scrutiny.
Iran appoints new ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri was among the 13 new ambassadors of Iran who met President Hassan Rouhani.
Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan nominated for Lifter of the Year title Martirosyan set a new world record and snatched gold in the 109kg category of the World Weightlifting Championships.
2020 Census could ensure complete count of Armenian-Americans It is vital that the Armenian American community identifies their race/national origin as “Armenian”.