Armenian President meets Apple CEO in Davos

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook discussed the possible opportunities of cooperation in digital technology and innovation on Tuesday, January 21.

The two met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Sarkissian is holding meetings with representatives of the world’s leading companies, and business community members.

The Armenian leader earlier met met the Chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Shunichi Miyanaga.