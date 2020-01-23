Armenia climbs 28 notches on 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has climbed a whopping 28 places to 77th overall (out of 180 countries) from 105th spot the previous year on the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International on Thursday, January 23.

The country has thus improved its standing by seven points since last year to score 42 in 2019.

“Following the revolution in 2018 and the formation of a new parliament, the country has demonstrated promising developments in advancing anti-corruption policy reforms,” the report says.

“Despite these improvements, conflicts of interests and nontransparent and unaccountable public operations remain impediments to ending corruption in the country.

“While improving political integrity will take time and resources, increasing public trust in law enforcement and the judiciary are critical first steps in ensuring appropriate checks and balances and improving anti-corruption efforts.

“In Armenia, political will and implementation of anti-corruption policies are important, while fundamental and urgent change of political culture and governance is crucial.”

Neighboring Georgia is ahead with a score of 56 and the 44th spot overall, while Azerbaijan lags behind with a score of 30 and the 126th spot.